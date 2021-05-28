Gardaí appeal for help tracing man (41) missing from Waterford

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of Andrew Murphy, who is missing from the Cork Road area of Waterford since Tuesday.

He is described as being 6ft tall, with grey hair, of strong build with brown eyes.

When last seen Andrew was driving a 2006 Waterford registered grey Volvo S40 car.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Gardai in Waterford on 051 305 300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.