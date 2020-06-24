Two anglers cut off by rising tide in Killiney rescued by RNLI

THE DÚN LAOGHAIRE RNLI has rescued two people who were at risk of becoming cut off by the incoming tide in Dublin this afternoon.

The alarm was raised at 12.10pm following an initial report from the Irish Coast Guard that two anglers had been cut off by the tide just north of Whiterock.

A coast guard shore unit paged the RNLI volunteer crew and directed the inshore lifeboat to the scene.

Arriving at 12.25pm, the lifeboat crew found that the anglers were at risk of becoming stranded by the incoming tide and advised them to relocate.

The pair were taken on board and brought to Killiney beach.

“Sea conditions were good today, however, it is very easy to be caught off

guard, therefore it is important to check the weather forecast and tide times,” Dún Laoghaire RNLI Lifeboat spokesperson Liam Mullan said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“This is of particular importance for shore anglers in order to reduce the risk of being swept away or cut off by the tide.”