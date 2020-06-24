This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 20 °C Wednesday 24 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two anglers cut off by rising tide in Killiney rescued by RNLI

The pair were brought to safety at Killiney beach.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 24 Jun 2020, 6:55 PM
1 hour ago 3,399 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5132033
The volunteer RNLI crew aboard the inshore lifeboat today.
Image: Dun Laoghaire RNLI
The volunteer RNLI crew aboard the inshore lifeboat today.
The volunteer RNLI crew aboard the inshore lifeboat today.
Image: Dun Laoghaire RNLI

THE DÚN LAOGHAIRE RNLI has rescued two people who were at risk of becoming cut off by the incoming tide in Dublin this afternoon. 

The alarm was raised at 12.10pm following an initial report from the Irish Coast Guard that two anglers had been cut off by the tide just north of Whiterock.

A coast guard shore unit paged the RNLI volunteer crew and directed the inshore lifeboat to the scene.

Arriving at 12.25pm, the lifeboat crew found that the anglers were at risk of becoming stranded by the incoming tide and advised them to relocate.  

The pair were taken on board and brought to Killiney beach.

“Sea conditions were good today, however, it is very easy to be caught off
guard, therefore it is important to check the weather forecast and tide times,” Dún Laoghaire RNLI Lifeboat spokesperson Liam Mullan said. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“This is of particular importance for shore anglers in order to reduce the risk of being swept away or cut off by the tide.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie