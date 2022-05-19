#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Thursday 19 May 2022
Advertisement

No garda involvement in removal of Animal Bars from shelves of Cork shop

Claims have been made that the Animal Bars, which have foil wrappers, are popular with drug users.

By Niall O'Connor Thursday 19 May 2022, 6:58 PM
54 minutes ago 9,574 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5768509
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

A GROCERY SHOP owner in Cork says Gardaí did not tell him to stop selling Animal Bars – despite a sign saying they did so going viral on social media earlier today.

Irish social media has been trying to uncover the mystery of why the shop had erected a sign stating it wasn’t selling the milk chocolate treat anymore ‘on direction of the gardaí’.

A photograph made its way to Reddit and Twitter of the sign, leading some people to speculate if it had to do with the fact foil is used to prepare heroin.

Such was the online interest that The Journal took a look into the confectionary confusion centred around a Centra shop at Denroches Cross on the Glasheen Road in Cork city.

The sign said that gardaí had issued advice to stop selling the bars – so we contacted a garda spokesperson who said this wasn’t in fact the case.

“Gardaí are aware of an image circulating on social media which refers to a sign displayed in a business premises in Cork. No such instruction or advice was issued by An Garda Síochána.

“Local Gardaí have liaised with the business and the sign has since been removed.

“Gardaí in Anglesea Street continue to support local businesses by issuing crime prevention advice and conducting regular, high visibility patrols,” the spokesperson said. 

We then called the shop and spoke to owner Denis Whelton, who said that his staff had been getting a lot of hassle from some people wanting to buy the 20c bars of chocolate. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Whelton said that he took the decision because, he claimed, drug users were coming into his shop to buy products with foil on them. The Animal Bars are wrapped in foil and then a paper wrapper.

“The gardaí didn’t ask us, we did it out of our own discretion to stop people bugging us for foil stuff. 

“This has all steamrolled out of that. We’re not the only ones – there’s four or five shops in the city centre area [doing similar] for the same reason. 

“To be fair, the guards give us great support in the area because this is a big problem the last couple of months. It is very hard to catch the [drug] dealers but the guards are actively pursuing it.

“The gardaí had nothing to do with the sign and they would never ask me either,” he said.  

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie