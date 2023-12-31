Quiz: How much do you know about Animals Bars and animal bars?

IT WAS TOUGH news to read: Néstle decided earlier this year that it’s time to send the Animal Bar to live on the farm.
Who could have ever thought a global conglomerate corporation would break our hearts like this?
Take a break from mourning and stockpiling with this quiz – oh, and we’ve thrown in a few animal bars too.
When was the Animal Bar launched?
1997
1988
1963
1415 (at the Battle of Agincourt)
What type of chocolate is an Animal Bar made from?
Dark
Milk
White
Ham
Where would you find the Horse and Jockey pub?
Thurles
Nenagh
Antrim
Cobh
Which bleeding animal is this Dublin pub named after?
Hare
Horse
Hound
Golden Retriever
If an Animal Bar costs 60 cents how much would it cost per gram?
3.18 cents
0.51 cents
10.01 cents
5.21 cents
Gram-for-gram, which costs more - Animal Bar chocolate or gold?
Gold
Animal Bar chocolate
There's a pub named after a donkey in Cobh... but what is the donkey described as doing in the name?
Bucking
Honking
Roaring
Screaming
Which bar is being discontinued alongside the Animal Bar?
Moro
Wispa
Boost
Caramac
When was the Cat and Cage pub in Drumcondra, Dublin 9, first licensed?
15th century
16th century
17th century
18th century
Which animal does NOT appear on the front of an Animal Bar?
Snake
Eel
Clam
Barn owl
A dirty rat
Monkey
Zebra
Trout
Woodlouse
Lion
