Quiz: How much do you know about Animals Bars and animal bars?

IT WAS TOUGH news to read: Néstle decided earlier this year that it’s time to send the Animal Bar to live on the farm.

Who could have ever thought a global conglomerate corporation would break our hearts like this?

Take a break from mourning and stockpiling with this quiz – oh, and we’ve thrown in a few animal bars too.

When was the Animal Bar launched? Shutterstock 1997 1988

1963 1415 (at the Battle of Agincourt) What type of chocolate is an Animal Bar made from? Shutterstock Dark Milk

White Ham Where would you find the Horse and Jockey pub? Google Maps Thurles Nenagh

Antrim Cobh Which bleeding animal is this Dublin pub named after? Google Maps Hare Horse

Hound Golden Retriever If an Animal Bar costs 60 cents how much would it cost per gram? Shutterstock 3.18 cents 0.51 cents

10.01 cents 5.21 cents Gram-for-gram, which costs more - Animal Bar chocolate or gold? Shutterstock Gold Animal Bar chocolate There's a pub named after a donkey in Cobh... but what is the donkey described as doing in the name? Google Maps Bucking Honking

Roaring Screaming Which bar is being discontinued alongside the Animal Bar? Shutterstock Moro Wispa

Boost Caramac When was the Cat and Cage pub in Drumcondra, Dublin 9, first licensed? Google Maps 15th century 16th century

17th century 18th century Which animal does NOT appear on the front of an Animal Bar? Snake Eel

Clam Barn owl

A dirty rat Monkey

Zebra Trout

