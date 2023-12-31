Quiz: How much do you know about Animals Bars and animal bars?

Advertisement
Take a break from mourning and stockpiling with this quiz.
40 minutes ago

IT WAS TOUGH news to read: Néstle decided earlier this year that it’s time to send the Animal Bar to live on the farm.

Who could have ever thought a global conglomerate corporation would break our hearts like this?

When was the Animal Bar launched?
Shutterstock
1997
1988

1963
1415 (at the Battle of Agincourt)
What type of chocolate is an Animal Bar made from?
Shutterstock
Dark
Milk

White
Ham
Where would you find the Horse and Jockey pub?
Google Maps
Thurles
Nenagh

Antrim
Cobh
Which bleeding animal is this Dublin pub named after?
Google Maps
Hare
Horse

Hound
Golden Retriever
If an Animal Bar costs 60 cents how much would it cost per gram?
Shutterstock
3.18 cents
0.51 cents

10.01 cents
5.21 cents
Gram-for-gram, which costs more - Animal Bar chocolate or gold?
Shutterstock
Gold
Animal Bar chocolate
There's a pub named after a donkey in Cobh... but what is the donkey described as doing in the name?
Google Maps
Bucking
Honking

Roaring
Screaming
Which bar is being discontinued alongside the Animal Bar?
Shutterstock
Moro
Wispa

Boost
Caramac
When was the Cat and Cage pub in Drumcondra, Dublin 9, first licensed?
Google Maps
15th century
16th century

17th century
18th century
Which animal does NOT appear on the front of an Animal Bar?
Snake
Eel

Clam
Barn owl

A dirty rat
Monkey

Zebra
Trout

Woodlouse
Lion
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
You are the Animal Bar lion, the most intelligent of the bar's mascots
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You are the Animal Bar monkey, who is definitely the most craic out of the bar's mascots
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You are the Animal Bar snake, the quirkiest - some might say most annoying - of the bar's mascots
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You are the Animal Bar cheetah, the one mascot that people forget
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You are the Animal Bar zebra, a buffoon amongst the bar's other mascots
Share your result:

