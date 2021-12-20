Tipperary woman convicted of animal cruelty after dog found neglected in back garden

A TIPPERARY WOMAN has been convicted of four counts of animal cruelty after a dog was found neglected in her back garden in November 2019.

The woman, from Nenagh in Tipperary, was convicted at Nenagh District Court on 9 December.

The woman did not appear at the court and was not represented.

The dog, Penny, was first found matted and dishevelled around the defendant’s back garden by the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) on 13 November 2019. The garden was filled with rubbish, faeces and urine-soaked bedding.

The dog was seized and was taken for a veterinary examination, where vets found the dog to be severely matted and had saliva staining. Antibiotics were also administered to the dog due to coughing.

During the hearing, a vet who examined the dog said that their professional opinion was that the dog was neglected.

The defendant contacted the ISPCA on 19 November to meet at a separate address, where she said she was ill and that the neighbours were to feed the dog. However, she then said that no official arrangement had been made.

The defendant told the ISPCA that no one had visited the dog on 13 November, but that her partner was present that morning. However, she later said that it was 15 November when her partner checked on the dog.

When asked by the ISPCA on why she did not respond to the notice of seizure until 18 November, she said that she had not noticed the dog was seized until 16 November.

She also said that her estranged husband was responsible for the cleanliness of the garden.

The defendant surrendered the dog to the ISPCA.

Judge Elizabeth McGrath said she was “satisfied by the evidence before the court” and convicted the woman for four counts of animal cruelty under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.

Judge McGrath fined the woman €400 as well as ordered her to pay €196.22 in ISPCA costs and €750 in court costs.

ISPCA Inspector Emma Carroll, who found Penny, said that she was “extremely shocked and saddened” at the conditions she was subjected to.

“I was extremely shocked and saddened to see the living conditions Penny was subjected to. Abandoned, frightened and forgotten about,” said Carroll.

“Thankfully a kind-hearted animal lover alerted us to her plight allowing us to save her from further neglect and suffering. Penny has since been responsibly rehomed to a loving family where she is now living her best lapdog life and is loved and treasured.”

The ISPCA has encouraged anyone to report animal neglect online, by contacting the National Animal Cruelty Helpline on 0818 515 515 or by emailing helpline@ispca.ie.