Anti-corruption garda unit makes tenth arrest in ongoing investigation

THE ANTI-CORRUPTION unit of the gardaí has made a tenth arrest as part of an investigation into alleged corrupt practices at an office of a statutory body.

Detectives arrested a man in his 30s this morning as part of Operation Lakefront.

The man was arrested for the offence of Conspiracy contrary to Section 71 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

He was brought to Naas Garda Station and is currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

The anti-corruption unit was established recently in November 2020 and deals with “serious allegations of bribery and corruption”.