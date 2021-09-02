#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 15°C Thursday 2 September 2021
Minister exploring potential use of antigen testing as part of trial nightclub event

The venue will operate at 60% capacity.

By Christina Finn Thursday 2 Sep 2021, 2:52 PM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

A TRIAL NIGHT CLUB event due to take place as part of Ireland’s roadmap towards reopening will have 60% capacity at the venue, according to Minister for Tourism, Arts and Sport, Catherine Martin.

Instead of being limited to those who are vaccinated, attendees will be expected to produced a negative anitgen test both before and after the event.

Martin told RTÉ that she would release the details of the pilot in the coming days, but said: “I’m interested in exploring the use of antigen testing at this pilot.”

She said the event needs to feel as normal as possible, indicating that alcohol will be sold at the venue where it takes place, with the Button Factory in Dublin’s Temple Bar under consideration.

Martin also confirmed that nightclubs will be given the green light to reopen on 22 October.

She said she was not happy with the pace at which details were released to the live event sector, stating that she would have liked the roadmap sooner.

However, she said the nighttime economy is important, stating that the report on the issues affecting the sector would be published in the coming weeks.

Christina Finn
