Dublin: 13°C Friday 31 December 2021
Poll: Will you use an antigen test today?

Some people are planning gatherings to ring in 2022.

By Órla Ryan Friday 31 Dec 2021, 9:30 AM
File photo of an antigen test
Image: Shutterstock/EKKAPHAN CHIMPALEE
Image: Shutterstock/EKKAPHAN CHIMPALEE

MANY PEOPLE HAVE been using at-home antigen tests in recent days to check their Covid status as they meet family and friends over the Christmas and new year period.

Many asymptomatic people are using the tests as a precaution but so too are symptomatic people who are struggling to book a PCR test, which gives a more accurate result, due to high demand.

All pubs and venues must close at 8pm, but some people are planning gatherings to ring in 2022 and will use antigen tests beforehand.

Chief Medical Office Dr Tony Holohan today reiterated his call for people to not meet up with other households tonight. Under current guidelines, people can meet indoors in private homes if there are no more than four households present.

However, Holohan said people should avoid this level of social interaction given the record number of Covid cases reported this week.

Poll Results:

No, and I don't have plans later (444)
Yes, but I don't have plans later (264)
Yes, and I'm meeting people later (168)
No, but I'm still meeting people (71)




About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

