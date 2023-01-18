Memo on supports for defective apartments to go to Cabinet today

MINISTER FOR HOUSING Darragh O’Brien will today seek Cabinet approval for the drafting of a scheme to support the rectification of defective apartments.

It’s understood that the memo to Cabinet this morning will outline supports for the remediation of fire safety, structural safety and water ingress defects in purpose-built apartment buildings, including duplexes, constructed between 1991 and 2013.

It’s expected that the scheme will be administered by the Housing Agency on a nationwide basis and that Owners’ Management Companies (OMCs) will be funded to carry out the necessary remediation works.

A ‘whole building’ approach will be taken to remediate relevant defects and to improve the safety of all occupants in the building, it’s understood.

A report published last July by the Working Group to Examine Defects in Housing estimated that the number of apartments and duplexes constructed between 1991 and 2013 affected by one or more defects is likely to range between 50% and 80%.

This equates to between 62,500 and 100,000 apartments/duplexes.

The average cost of undertaking the remediation of defects is likely to be approximately €25,000 per apartment/duplex.

This translates into a potential overall total remediation cost ranging from approximately €1.56 billion to €2.5 billion.

Health Committee on Safe Access Zones

Also this morning, the Oireachtas Health Committee will hear from the assistant secretary in the Department of Health, Muiris O’Connor, in relation to the Termination of Pregnancy Services (Safe Access Zones) Bill.

In previous discussions of the bill there had been debate over how exactly to define the parameters of a safe access zone outside healthcare facilities.

It’s expected that O’Connor will announce that safe access zones have been defined as areas 100m from the entrance of the healthcare facility to a public road.

An Garda Síochána had also been consulted on the outcomes that different parts of the bill could have on their policing of safe access zones.

It’s understood that O’Connor will also explain that some phrasing in the bill has been kept intentionally broad so as to not identify any particular healthcare provider and to apply to any facility that chooses to provide abortions in the future.