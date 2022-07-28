'Not feasible' to pursue individual builders over Celtic Tiger-era apartment defects

A WORKING GROUP that examined the scale of construction defects at Celtic Tiger-era apartments and duplexes has said it is “not feasible” to pursue individual builders who were responsible for defects.

The working group was established by the Department of Housing in February last year. It was tasked with examining the scale of fire safety and structural safety defects in apartments and duplexes built between 1991 and 2013 and report to the minister on costs associated with repairs.

According to the report, due to be published later today, the cost of remedial works ranges from €1.56 to €2.5 billion and as many as 100,000 homes are estimated to be impacted. The working group has recommended that a State-funded remediation scheme be “fully considered from a policy and cost perspective”.

The group assessed the concept of imposing penalties on certain construction firms who were responsible for the defects. However its final report states that it is “not feasible to retrospectively impose a penalty on individual firms”.

Homeowners who have spoken to The Journal have received bills of between €15,000 and €20,000, with some complaining they were given a short period of time to come up with large lump sums.

Those who could not or refused to pay faced what some described as “frightening” legal threats from their Owners’ Management Companies, even, in some cases, after they had made offers of alternative pay arrangements.

Although the most prominent defects relate to fire safety, some complexes also have water ingress, which causes damp issues in their homes and adds thousands of euro to their repair bills.

The working group report has also recommends that the government should consider a wider industry levy as an option, but it pointed to a number of potential issues with this approach.

It advises that legal issues may arise in relation to imposing a financial burden on construction firms and that there may be a wider impact on construction costs.

A general levy, the report notes, would also target “those who did not contribute to the problem” and it said the government should consider the perceived fairness of this option for both the industry and homeowners.

Although the report points to a number of problems with imposing an industry-wide levy, it notes that the government is already considering a proposal to introduce a levy on the construction industry in relation to the defective blocks (mica) issue. The aim of this levy would be to raise around €80 million per year.

Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath recently told RTÉ News that the financial burden of repairing these defects cannot solely fall on the State and that “the industry will have to step up to the mark as well in order to meet the overall costs”.

The Labour Party has called for a package of tax relief for owner-occupiers living in defective apartments to be included in Budget 2023. It has also urged the government to establish a Construction Regulatory Authority to prevent issues occurring again.

Party leader Ivana Bacik said the works needed to address the fire safety and water ingress issues “must be undertaken on these homes without delay”.

“With up to 100,000 apartments’ structural safety affected, Government must be fair in its response,” she said.

“With the report estimating vital safety works are costing €25,000 on average, Government needs to ensure financial support is available to the people affected. Deferring these works will cause unnecessary risk to the health and safety of tens of the thousands of peoples living in homes affected by construction defects.

“In the midst of this unprecedented cost of living crisis, those households in defectively built apartments have an additional fear of debt due to the cost of fixing the defects; they also fear increased insurance costs, and due to the ongoing cost liability, many are simply unable to sell their homes, even where their families have outgrown them.

“They need supports from government and the introduction of refundable tax credits to cover the remediation costs already incurred or ongoing would be a step in the right direction.”