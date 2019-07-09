Louise O'Keeffe calls for Dáil apology over State's 'inherently illogical' approach to redress for survivors

CAMPAIGNER LOUISE O’KEEFFE has called on the government to apologise after a ruling found that the State has misinterpreted a European court ruling in relation to the survivors of school sexual abuse and the requirements they must meet in order to avail of redress.

The government had argued that the ECHR decision applies only to people who were abused after an initial complaint was made against a teacher and no action was taken.

The judgement, published yesterday, said it was “inherently illogical” of the State to demand evidence when there was no “State controlled mechanism for detecting and reporting incidents of child sexual abuse in National Schools”.

“For the State to insist on such a precondition to eligibility involves an inherent inversion of logic and a fundamental unfairness to applicants,” retired judge Iarfhlaith O’Neill found.

I have no hesitation in concluding that judgement of the ECtHR does not expressly or by any permissible or possible implication contain such reasoning.

In January 2014, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that the Irish State failed to protect Louise O’Keeffe from abuse by her school principal.

In its judgement, the ECHR said that the State “had to have been aware of the level of sexual crime against minors” as a result of a number of reports from the 1930s to the 1970s.

Following the ECHR ruling, the State said it would make settlement offers of up to €84,000 to people with cases similar to O’Keefe’s but only seven people have received settlements in the four years since.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland this morning, O’Keeffe said that there is now an “absolute onus” on the State to review all cases, both pending and discontinued.

“All of those cases must be reviewed and they must own up to the responsibility that was theirs and is theirs to get this right. It is time to get this right,” O’Keeffe said.

“For the past five and a half years [the State] have fought every other victim and they have used a prior complaint as the big issue and they were wrong. They simply must come out, they must sort out, they must own up to responsibility,” she said.

I absolutely believe that there is an absolute onus on both the Taoiseach and the Minister for Education to go into the Dáil today and apologise to each and every one of those victims. It is essential that it is done quickly, it must be done today.

O’Keeffe said the apology should be made on Dáil record.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister for Education Joe McHugh Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

Also speaking to Morning Ireland, Education Minister Joe McHugh extended his sympathy for “the trauma that Louise and anybody who had gone through this unquestionable hardship and wrong down the years”.

If an apology is required, obviously I have no problem doing that.

“What we have to do now is get it right and I think Louise has articulated that and I’m determined to get this right,” McHugh said.

The Minister added that he is going to consult with the Attorney General and analyse the report.

When asked if Taoiseach Leo Varadkar should apologise before the Dáil, McHugh said: “I’m not going to speak on behalf of the Taoiseach but I did speak to him last night and I know we are in a space here now that we want to get this right and if part of this getting it right is to apologise I’m sure he will have no problem doing that.”

McHugh said he will meet with Varadkar this morning and that he will discuss the matter further.

“Anything that will bring any type of closure or any type of relief or any type of justice, we have to look at it all, not just in the form of compensation and if an apology helps we have to look at that also,” he said.

TheJournal.ie has spoken to a number of men who were sexually abused by their teachers as children but have never received redress – John Allen who attended North Monastery CBS in Cork and Christopher Rainbow and Thomas Hogan who went to Creagh Lane National School in Limerick. Hogan is taking his own case to Europe.

With reporting by Gráinne Ní Aodha and Christina Finn