Appeal for information after injured dog found abandoned and tied up near ISPCA office

THE IRISH SOCIETY for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) is appealing to the public after a young, injured lurcher dog was found abandoned and tied to a gate in Co Longford.

The dog was discovered at around 11.30am yesterday close to the ISPCA’s National Animal Centre in Keenagh.

The dog was brought to a nearby veterinary practice.

She has wounds and sores on her feet, is thin and in poor body condition.

Following a veterinary assessment, she was admitted into ISPCA care.

Although the was microchipped, the details were not registered, making it difficult to trace her owner, ISPCA animal welfare supervisor Emma Kealy said.

Advertisement

“Not only is it an offence to abandon an animal, but to leave a dog tied to a gate and walk away is extremely irresponsible and very cowardly,” Kealy said.

Wendy the dog with ISPCA animal welfare supervisor Emma Kealy ISPCA ISPCA

The ISPCA is appealing to anyone who has any information to contact their National Animal Centre on 043 33 25035 or email info@ispca.ie in confidence.

The dog, named Wendy by ISPCA staff, is settling in well, despite her ordeal.

“Wendy is just the sweetest young lurcher and one of many in ISPCA care,” Kealy said.

“Our centre is full, with so many dogs in desperate need of loving new homes. Anyone who is not in a position to adopt a dog, could consider fostering or encouraging a family or friend to do so,” she said.

“We are always looking for volunteers who could give up some of their free time to help us walk some dogs in our care, which greatly helps towards their rehabilitation, before we go about finding them new homes.”

Wendy will be available for adoption as soon as she has fully recovered.