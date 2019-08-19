Appeal for witnesses after man allegedly assaulted in Dublin's Temple Bar

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are investigating an alleged assault that took place in the city centre yesterday evening.

The incident happened at 7:25pm on Fleet Street in Temple Bar. A man in his fifties received a number of injuries, gardaí have said, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses – particularly two members of the public who are believed to have come to the aid of the injured man – to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000 or The Garda confidential line on 18000 666 111.