Renewed appeal for information ahead of 22nd anniversary of murder of Sandra Collins

GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING their appeal for information ahead of the 22nd anniversary of the disappearance and murder of Sandra Collins.

Collins was last sighted on the night of Monday, 4 December 2000 at approximately 11pm in the Country Kitchen premises on George’s Street, Killala, Co Mayo.

She was 28 years old at the time of her disappearance.

The search for Sandra has continued over the past 22 years and the investigation into her disappearance on 4 December 2000 remains active.

Gardaí continue to liaise closely with the Collins’ family in relation to this ongoing investigation.

They are today are renewing their appeal for information.

Gardaí and the Collins family are encouraging anyone who might have information, which perhaps they thought was insignificant at the time, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, Crimestoppers 1800 250 025 or any garda station.

Anyone who contacts An Garda Síochána will be treated with confidentiality, compassion and sensitivity, gardaí said.