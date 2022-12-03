Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 3 December 2022
Advertisement

Renewed appeal for information ahead of 22nd anniversary of murder of Sandra Collins

Collins was last sighted on the night of Monday, 4 December 2000.

37 minutes ago 1,735 Views 0 Comments
Sandra Collins
Sandra Collins
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING their appeal for information ahead of the 22nd anniversary of the disappearance and murder of Sandra Collins. 

Collins was last sighted on the night of Monday, 4 December 2000 at approximately 11pm in the Country Kitchen premises on George’s Street, Killala, Co Mayo.

She was 28 years old at the time of her disappearance.

The search for Sandra has continued over the past 22 years and the investigation into her disappearance on 4 December 2000 remains active.

Gardaí continue to liaise closely with the Collins’ family in relation to this ongoing investigation.

They are today are renewing their appeal for information.

Gardaí and the Collins family are encouraging anyone who might have information, which perhaps they thought was insignificant at the time, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, Crimestoppers 1800 250 025 or any garda station.

Anyone who contacts An Garda Síochána will be treated with confidentiality, compassion and sensitivity, gardaí said. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie