Appeal launched to help find 16-year-old missing from Westmeath

GARDAÍ IN WESTMEATH have launched a public appeal to trace the whereabouts of a 16-year-old boy who has been missing from Mullingar since Tuesday.

David Marshall was last seen on College Street, Mullingar on Tuesday.

David is described as being approximately 5’10 inches in height, of slim build with blonde hair. When last seen he was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a navy hoodie.

Anyone with information on David’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Mullingar on 044 9384000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.