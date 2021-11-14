#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 14 November 2021
Advertisement

Gardaí renew appeal to help identify body discovered off Leitrim coast in 1986

The man’s body, which was discovered on 1 May 1986, has gone unidentified for more than three decades.

By Lauren Boland Sunday 14 Nov 2021, 9:30 AM
1 hour ago 6,371 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5601271
Images of two of the man's tattoos and his belt buckle
Images of two of the man's tattoos and his belt buckle
Images of two of the man's tattoos and his belt buckle

GARDAÍ ARE ASKING for the public’s help to identify a body that was found off the coast of Leitrim in 1986.

The man’s body, which was discovered on 1 May 1986, has gone unidentified for more than three decades.

His body was found on the small stretch of the Leitrim coastline at Knockbrack, in Tullaghan and he was later buried at St Clare’s Cemetery in Manorhamilton.

A post-mortem examination was carried out at the time but the body was never formally identified. 

It’s believed that the deceased man was between 30 to 50-years-old and around 5’4 to 5′-7 in height.

He had two distinctive tattoos on each arm:

  • A green Shamrock on his right upper arm
  • A dagger with a red handle in a green scabbard on his right forearm
  • Two thin rapier-like swords with red handles crossed in front of a green heart- like or shield shape on his left upper arm
  • The word EIRE in front of a green coloured shape on his lift forearm 

When he was found, he was wearing blue Wrangler jeans and a dark coloured leather belt with a silver buckle with the words “Malt Liquor” and ‘Schlitz’ or ‘Schlutz’ and a picture of a dog or bull.

He had brown shoes made by ‘JBees’ or ‘B. Jees’ with rubber soles and leather uppers and grey socks.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Earlier this year, the Garda Missing Persons Unit arranged for an exhumation to obtain a DNA sample to check against the missing persons database.

Enquires to establish his identity are continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Manorhamilton Garda Station 071 982 0620, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie