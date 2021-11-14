Gardaí renew appeal to help identify body discovered off Leitrim coast in 1986

Images of two of the man's tattoos and his belt buckle

GARDAÍ ARE ASKING for the public’s help to identify a body that was found off the coast of Leitrim in 1986.

The man’s body, which was discovered on 1 May 1986, has gone unidentified for more than three decades.

His body was found on the small stretch of the Leitrim coastline at Knockbrack, in Tullaghan and he was later buried at St Clare’s Cemetery in Manorhamilton.

A post-mortem examination was carried out at the time but the body was never formally identified.

It’s believed that the deceased man was between 30 to 50-years-old and around 5’4 to 5′-7 in height.

He had two distinctive tattoos on each arm:

A green Shamrock on his right upper arm

A dagger with a red handle in a green scabbard on his right forearm

Two thin rapier-like swords with red handles crossed in front of a green heart- like or shield shape on his left upper arm

The word EIRE in front of a green coloured shape on his lift forearm

When he was found, he was wearing blue Wrangler jeans and a dark coloured leather belt with a silver buckle with the words “Malt Liquor” and ‘Schlitz’ or ‘Schlutz’ and a picture of a dog or bull.

He had brown shoes made by ‘JBees’ or ‘B. Jees’ with rubber soles and leather uppers and grey socks.

Earlier this year, the Garda Missing Persons Unit arranged for an exhumation to obtain a DNA sample to check against the missing persons database.

Enquires to establish his identity are continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Manorhamilton Garda Station 071 982 0620, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.