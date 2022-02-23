#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 23 February 2022
Advertisement

Hostage drama at Amsterdam Apple store ends after gunman hit with car

Dutch police said: “We managed to stop the hostage-taker by hitting him with a car the moment he ran outside”.

By AFP Wednesday 23 Feb 2022, 8:27 AM
32 minutes ago 5,842 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5690660
Image: Sipa USA/Alamy Live News
Image: Sipa USA/Alamy Live News

A MAN WITH a firearm who held several people hostage at Apple’s flagship store in central Amsterdam was overpowered last night after a siege lasting several hours, police said, adding that the last of the hostages had been freed.

Police had deployed several special units to “get the situation under control” after being alerted of an armed robbery at 5:40 pm local time which had rapidly transformed into a hostage situation.

Police said the gunman was “lying on the street and a robot was examining him for explosives” in front of the store in Leidseplein in the heart of the Dutch city.

“We managed to stop the hostage-taker by hitting him with a car the moment he ran outside”, a tweet said later.

“We now know that the suspect had no explosives on his body and medical staff are now taking care of him.”

The last hostage held in the store was safe, they added.

“Since the start of the hostage taking… several people have managed to leave the store,” they said earlier.

Leidseplein is popular with tourists and known for its lively bars and cafes. The area was quickly closed and the restaurants, bars and theatres were shut after the hostage taking.

The police were monitoring images circulating on social media which would eventually be used in an investigation, they added.

Dutch public television NOS said the hostage taker was injured and was driven away in an ambulance.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Tim Wagemakers, an independent journalist who was in a nearby building, tweeted there were heavily armed police at the site, adding that locals had been asked to remain inside and stay away from their windows.

The building he was in was evacuated during the hostage-taking.

Images on social media showed an assailant holding a man at gunpoint, local media reported. Several witnesses heard gunshots inside the Apple Store, according to the AT5 outlet.

© – AFP, 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie