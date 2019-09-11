This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 11 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Archbishop of Canterbury prostrates himself in apology over 1919 British massacre in India

British troops fired on thousands of unarmed men, women and children in Amritsar on 13 April 1919.

By AFP Wednesday 11 Sep 2019, 7:38 AM
1 hour ago 9,710 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4804311

india-archbishop-of-canterbury-justin-welby-visit-jallianwala-bagh Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby pays tributes at the Jallianwala Bagh memorial Source: Hindustan Times/SIPA USA/PA Images

BRITAIN HAS NEVER apologised for the 1919 massacre at Amritsar in India, however, the head of the Church of England has prostrated himself to say sorry in a personal capacity and “in the name of Christ”.

British troops fired on thousands of unarmed men, women and children in Amritsar on 13 April 1919, killing 379 people according to colonial-era records.

Indian figures put the total closer to 1,000.

“I can’t speak for the British government as I am not an official of the British Government. But I can speak in the name of Christ,” Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said as he visited the location in northern India yesterday. 

“I am so ashamed and sorry for the impact of the crime committed. I am a religious leader, not a politician. As a religious leader, I mourn the tragedy we see here,” he added at the site, known in India as Jallianwala Bagh.

On Facebook, he added that his visit aroused “a sense of profound shame at what happened in this place. It is one of a number of deep stains on British history. The pain and grief that has transcended the generations since must never be dismissed or denied”.

india-archbishop-of-canterbury-justin-welby-visit-jallianwala-bagh The Archbishop of Canterbury mourned the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on 13 April 1919 Source: Hindustan Times/SIPA USA/PA Images

The event 100 years ago marked a nadir in Britain’s occupation of India, and served to boost Indian nationalism and harden support for independence.

In 1997, Britain’s queen laid a wreath at a site during a tour of India. But her gaffe-prone husband Prince Philip stole the headlines by reportedly saying that the Indian estimates for the death count were “vastly exaggerated”.

In 2013, David Cameron became the first serving British prime minister to visit Jallianwala Bagh. He described the episode as “deeply shameful” but stopped short of a public apology. 

Ahead of centenary commemorations earlier this year, Cameron’s since-resigned successor Theresa May on told parliament that Britain “deeply regretted what happened and the suffering caused”. However, she too didn’t say sorry. 

© AFP 2019 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie