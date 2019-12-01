This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Archbishop of Cashel renews appeal for missing head of church statue

The head of the marble statue of Archbisop Patrick Leahy was removed and stolen on the night of 27 June.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 1 Dec 2019, 1:46 PM
The Cathedral of the Assumption in Thurles (taken before damage to the statue)
ARCHBISHOP KIERAN O’Reilly of Cashel and Emly has renewed an appeal for the decapitated head of a statue damaged in June this year. 

The head of the marble statue of Archbisop Patrick Leahy was removed and stolen on the night of 27 June.

Located outside the Cathedral of the Assumption in Thurles, where the archbishop was buried in 1875, the statue of Leahy remains without its head five months later. 

“It is now nearly five months since the statue was damaged.  The damage to the statue and removal of the head has upset the people of the archdiocese and, in particular, the people of the town of Thurles.

“I appeal today to any person who may be able to provide information about the incident or the whereabouts of the damaged piece of the statue to come forward,” O’Reilly told mass-goers this morning. 

“A committee of the parish is offering a reward for information leading to the recovery of the head of the statue of Archbishop Patrick Leahy,” said O’Reilly. 

Related Read

28.06.19 Statue of archbishop decapitated outside Thurles cathedral

“I thank you for your attention, and any assistance in this matter will be greatly appreciated.”

Gardaí are still investigating the whereabouts of the missing head.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Thurles on 0504 25100 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111. 

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

