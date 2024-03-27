Poll: Are you jetting off over the Easter break?

Advertisement
Dublin Airport is expecting half a million passengers to pass through the airport this weekend.
Are you going abroad for the Easter holidays?
IT’S NEARLY EASTER weekend, and with a bank holiday and school children also on Easter break, many people are using this opportunity to go abroad.

Yesterday, Dublin Airport urged passengers to travel by taxi or public transport as all of their car parks will be full this weekend.

Half a million people are expected to pass through the airport over the weekend, about 255,000 departing and around 240,000 arriving

So today we want to know: Are you jetting off over the Easter break?


Poll Results:

No, I'm staying put (821)
Yes (193)
No, but I'm staycationing (78)
No interest, no opinion (42)

