#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Friday 25 September 2020
Advertisement

Argentina lawmaker suspended after kissing his partner's breasts during video conference

Juan Emilio Ameri said he did not think he was connected to the internet at that particular moment.

By AFP Friday 25 Sep 2020, 5:25 PM
28 minutes ago 10,124 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5214914
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

AN ARGENTINE LAWMAKER was suspended yesterday after kissing his partner’s breasts during a parliamentary session being held by videoconference, a scene that quickly went viral on social media.

As another MP was making his address on a giant video screen installed in parliament, which also showed other participants in their homes, Juan Emilio Ameri could be seen fondling and kissing the breasts of a woman sitting next to him.

The lawmaker from the northeastern province of Salta then pulled one of the woman’s breasts out of her T-shirt and started kissing it.

The parliamentary session was initially interrupted, and then suspended, by the speaker Sergio Massa.

“The whole time we have been teleworking these past months we have had several incidents where deputies fell asleep or another hid, but today we had a situation that really overstepped the boundaries of this house,” said Massa.

Ameri, 47, tried to apologise, saying that he did not think he was connected to the internet at that particular moment.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Here in the centre of the country the connection is very poor. My partner came out of the bathroom, and I asked her how her implants were doing and I kissed them, because she had surgery ten days ago to have them put in.”

He was suspended from parliament for five days.

- © AFP 2020.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie