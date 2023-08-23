McEntee: Extra gardaí in Dublin will not involve 'people with tasers on the side of the street'

JUSTICE MINISTER HELEN McEntee has said that an enhanced Garda presence in Dublin city centre will not amount to “people with tasers or weapons standing on the side of the street”.

An Garda Síochána yesterday announced that funding of €10 million would be used for overtime hours that will allow specialist units to be deployed in the centre of the capital.

Information from the Garda Press Office referred to the force’s public order, canine and mounted units, but the mention of the armed support unit sparked controversy.

The initiative, dubbed Operation Citizen, will focus on “tackling street-level drug dealing, anti-social behaviour and seizure of alcohol in Dublin city centre.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast today, McEntee said: “I think there’s maybe a perception that we’re going to have armed gardaí standing on the corner of our streets. That’s not what we’re talking about here.

“The armed support unit has always supported Operation Citizen. They’re there in the vans … should there be a threat to life, should something get out of hand.”

McEntee, along with the gardaí, has come under pressure to respond to the issue of violent crime in Dublin city centre.

She said the priority of Operation Citizen was to increase the number of gardaí walking the beat in the city centre: “That’s what people want to see.”

“It’s not about people with tasers or weapons standing on the side of the street,” she said, adding that the deployments were “all about prevention where possible.”