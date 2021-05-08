Gardaí make fresh arrest over murder of Drogheda teen Keane Mulready-Woods

Gardaí in Drogheda searching in March in relation to the murder in January 2020.

DETECTIVES HAVE MADE another arrest in relation to the murder of 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods in Drogheda last year.

The teenager was murdered and dismembered in the Louth town in January 2020.

Gardaí announced today that a man in his late 20s has been arrested as part of the ongoing investigation.

The man is currently being detained at a Dublin Garda Station under Section 42 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1999.



Three other men were arrested as part of the investigation on Monday. They were all released without charge and files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Keane Mulready-Woods was last seen alive in Drogheda on 12 January, 2020.

The following day, some of the teenager’s dismembered body parts were found in a holdall bag in the Moatview area of Coolock in Dublin.

Two days later, his head, hands and feet were found in a burning car in the Drumcondra area of the capital.

In October, a 50-year-old man was sent forward for trial charged with impeding the investigation into the murder of the teenager.

