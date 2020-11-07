Two arrested over allegations of fraud at Irish broadcaster

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested as part of an investigation into alleged fraud at a major Irish broadcaster.

At least one of the people involved is believed to work at the broadcaster.

It is believed that a significant amount of money was misplaced from the company over a number of years.

The missing money was noticed when the employee was on leave, and management was informed.

In a statement, gardaí confirmed that the investigation into the complaint made by a media organisation is ongoing.

“Two people were arrested as part of the investigation. They have since been released without charge and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions,” the statement said.

“No further information is available. Investigations are ongoing.”

The company has been contacted for comment.