#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 7 November 2020
Advertisement

Two arrested over allegations of fraud at Irish broadcaster

Gardaí said that an investigation was ongoing.

By Christine Bohan Saturday 7 Nov 2020, 9:57 PM
52 minutes ago 15,918 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5259651
Image: Shutterstock/gabriel12
Image: Shutterstock/gabriel12

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested as part of an investigation into alleged fraud at a major Irish broadcaster. 

At least one of the people involved is believed to work at the broadcaster. 

It is believed that a significant amount of money was misplaced from the company over a number of years. 

The missing money was noticed when the employee was on leave, and management was informed. 

In a statement, gardaí confirmed that the investigation into the complaint made by a media organisation is ongoing. 

“Two people were arrested as part of the investigation. They have since been released without charge and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions,” the statement said. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“No further information is available. Investigations are ongoing.”

The company has been contacted for comment. 

About the author:

About the author
Christine Bohan

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie