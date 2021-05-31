#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Monday 31 May 2021
Advertisement

Gardaí make fifth arrest in relation to theft of €1.1 million from Dublin company

The man, aged in his late teens, was arrested this morning.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 31 May 2021, 12:25 PM
52 minutes ago 7,083 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5453262
Image: PA
Image: PA

A TEENAGER HAS been arrested in relation to an ongoing investigation into the theft of approximately €1.1 million from a Dublin-based company last year.

The man, aged in his late teens, is the fifth person to be arrested as part of Operation PARADE. 

This is a garda investigation into the theft of around €1.1 million in an invoice redirect fraud from a Dublin-based company in November 2020.

Gardaí said the company received an email which they believed to be from a trading company telling them that their bank account was changed and to send the money to a new bank account.

Around €1 million of the stolen money was recovered in various other bank accounts, gardaí said.

The teenager was arrested this morning and is currently detained at Kevin Street Garda Station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Investigations are ongoing. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie