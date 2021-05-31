Gardaí make fifth arrest in relation to theft of €1.1 million from Dublin company

A TEENAGER HAS been arrested in relation to an ongoing investigation into the theft of approximately €1.1 million from a Dublin-based company last year.

The man, aged in his late teens, is the fifth person to be arrested as part of Operation PARADE.

This is a garda investigation into the theft of around €1.1 million in an invoice redirect fraud from a Dublin-based company in November 2020.

Gardaí said the company received an email which they believed to be from a trading company telling them that their bank account was changed and to send the money to a new bank account.

Around €1 million of the stolen money was recovered in various other bank accounts, gardaí said.

The teenager was arrested this morning and is currently detained at Kevin Street Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.