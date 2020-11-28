Man arrested in connection with the deaths of Seema Banu and her two children in Dublin last month

A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested in connection with the deaths of 37-year-old Seema Banu and her two children Asfira Syed and Faizan Syed in Dublin last month.
Their bodies were discovered in the house in Llewellyn Court in Ballinteer on 28 October.
Post-mortem examinations established the cause of their deaths as strangulation.
The man was arrested this morning, and is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Dundrum Garda Station.
Officers have previously asked for people not to speculate about the case on social media.
