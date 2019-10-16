This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
22 people arrested in relation to crime during day of action in Kilkenny and Carlow

The arrests were made as part of Operation Thor.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 16 Oct 2019, 10:31 PM
1 hour ago 5,750 Views No Comments
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images

TWENTY TWO PEOPLE have been arrested in relation to crime in the Kilkenny and Carlow Division. 

As part of Operation Thor, gardaí carried out a day of action today in the Thomastown district in the division. 

During the course of the operation, a number of planned searches were conducted by search teams deployed to different locations within the Kilkenny/Carlow Division. 

A total of 22 people have so far been arrested in relation to crime investigation in the area. 

The breakdown on outcomes of these arrests are as follows:

  • One person remains in custody at present detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
  • Ten people have been charged and bailed to appear at local District courts in the near future.
  • Two people were charged and brought before a sitting of Carlow District Court today.
  • Three people have been charged and remanded in custody to prison.
  • Two people were released with files being prepared for the DPP.
  • Three adult cautions were administered.
  • One person will be a GYDO referral through Juvenile Office.

The total number of arrests for this operation currently stands at 28 as a further six people have been arrested on foot of warrants. 

A total of seven warrants have been executed. 

Three vehicles were also detained under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act. A stolen bike was also recovered. 

In addition to this, a search was carried out in Graiguenamanagh, Co Kilkenny and approximately €2,300 worth of fireworks were seized.

Throughout the day, there were also a number of community engagement activities conducted, including visits to local national schools in Gowran, Goresbridge and Skaoughvasteen with community engagement teams and the Garda Mounted Unit.

Members were also deployed on beat duty.

Comments are closed as people have been charged. 

