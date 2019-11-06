Two arrested following seizure of drugs worth €170,000 at a number of homes in Roscommon

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED drugs worth €170,000, along with a quantity of cash, following searches at a number of homes in Roscommon.

The searches were carried out yesterday afternoon after gardaí obtained warrants.

A quantity of cannabis and cocaine was seized with an estimated street value in excess of €170,000, along with a large sum of cash.

A man (20) and a woman (31) were arrested during the operation.

They were arrested at two separate houses and are both currently detained at Roscommon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.