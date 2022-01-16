#Open journalism No news is bad news

Ashling Murphy murder: Gardaí carry out searches as investigation continues

Detectives have spoken to a person of interest in the probe, who remains in hospital.

By Jane Moore and Niall O'Connor Sunday 16 Jan 2022, 9:12 AM
Image: Eamonn Farrell
Image: Eamonn Farrell

GARDAÍ HAVE SPOKEN to a person of interest in the investigation into the killing of Ashling Murphy.

The man, who remains at a hospital in the east of the country for treatment to injuries, has not been arrested at this stage in the probe. 

It comes as searches continue around the Tullamore area. 

A property was searched by officers yesterday, and sources say it’s expected searches in the area will continue today. 

Forensic specialists are taking part in the search operation. The man being treated in hospital will remain under observation by gardaí. It’s understood he was asked yesterday about his movements around Tullamore.

The murder of the 23-year-old teacher as she was out for a run by the canal in the Co Offaly town on Wednesday has sent shockwaves through the country. Vigils took place across the country for a third day yesterday.

In their latest official statement on the case, released on Friday night, gardaí said they were not confirming any specific details of the investigation for operational reasons.

They have set up a dedicated line, 057 935 7060, for information.

“An Garda Síochána continue to appeal to any person who has not made contact with the investigation team and who has any information on this fatal assault to come forward,” the spokesperson said.

Tullamore_Falcon_Storm Anyone with information on this bike are being asked to contact gardaí. Source: Garda Press Office

Gardaí also made a renewed appeal for information on the movements of a bicycle.

Anyone with information on a Falcon Storm mountain bike with straight handlebars and distinctive yellow/green front forks are being asked to contact gardaí.

Jane Moore and Niall O'Connor

