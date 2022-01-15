Ashling Murphy: Investigation continues as gardaí turn attention to new person of interest

GARDAÍ ARE THIS morning waiting to question a new person of interest who has been identified in the investigation into the killing of Ashling Murphy.

The murder of the 23-year-old teacher as she was out for a run by the canal in Tullamore on Wednesday has led to an outpouring of shock, grief and anger across the nation, with thousands turning out at vigils last night in towns and cities around Ireland.

The man identified by gardaí has been receiving treatment for injuries at a hospital in the east of the country. Officers hope to question him pending advice from the medics who are treating him.

A man who was detained and questioned in connection with the case earlier this week was released on Thursday night and gardaí say he has been entirely eliminated as a suspect. His solicitor said yesterday that the man’s life had been ruined by the Garda handling of the case.

A vigil for Ashling Murphy held along the Grand Canal at Drimnagh and Inchicore this morning. Source: Laura Byrne

In a statement yesterday evening, gardaí said they were not confirming any specific details of the investigation for operational reasons. They have also said that they have set up a dedicated line, 057 935 7060, for information.

“An Garda Síochána continue to support Ashling’s family at this time. The Murphy family are appreciative and overwhelmed by the national outpouring of support shown to them. The Murphy family have requested that they now need privacy, space and time to process Ashling’s death.

“An Garda Síochána continue to appeal to any person who has not made contact with the investigation team and who has any information on this fatal assault to come forward,” the spokesperson said.

Gardaí have also made a renewed appeal for information on the movements of a bicycle.

Anyone with information on a Falcon Storm mountain bike with straight handlebars and distinctive yellow/green front forks are being asked to contact gardaí.

Anyone with information on this bike are being asked to contact gardaí. Source: Garda Press Office

Ashling, who was from the village of Blue Ball outside Tullamore, was attacked along the canal bank way in Cappincur at around 4pm on Wednesday.

Last night, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said Government will lead on ending violence towards women.

Speaking on the Late Late Show, Martin said that the murder of Ashling Murphy had provoked a “powerful act of solidarity” by the Irish people to support the Murphy family.