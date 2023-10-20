Ashling Murphy showed 'no signs of life' when paramedics attended scene in Tullamore, court told

ASHLING MURPHY WAS dead before paramedics could attempt to resuscitate her after she had been found in the undergrowth by the Grand Canal in Tullamore having suffered 12 sharp force wounds to her neck, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Paramedic Paul McCabe this morning told prosecution counsel Anne-Marie Lawlor SC that when he arrived, two gardaí were attempting to resuscitate Ms Murphy while she lay on a steep embankment surrounding by briars and thorns.

McCabe, with the aid of a colleague and gardaí, lifted Ms Murphy to the footpath. The paramedic cut open her top and attached the pads of a defibrillator to her.

Her heart had stopped, he said, there were no signs of life and there was “no point using the defibrillator” because she was in a non-shockable condition.

“Ashling was dead at that stage. Her pupils were fixed and dilated, her skin was pale and cold, there were no signs of life,” he said.

He consulted with his colleagues at the scene and they decided there was “nothing else we could do. So we covered her with a blanket at that stage.”

Jozef Puska (33), with an address at Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Ms Murphy at Cappincur, Tullamore, Co Offaly on 12 January 2022.

Det Gda Ronan Lawlor told Kevin White BL, for the prosecution, that he attended the scene that evening in his role as a crime scene investigator with the Garda Technical Bureau.

He saw the body of Ms Murphy lying on the ground inside a blue scene preservation tent. She was wearing leggings, a GAA top, a white-t-shirt, a scarf, and a gold-coloured necklace that said “Ashling”. He noticed numerous open wounds on the right side of her neck.

Outside the tent, he saw a grey mountain bike with green forks and no grips on the handlebars. To the right of the bike was a pink woolly hat, sunglasses and two Nike runners.

Det Gda Lawlor placed each item in sealed tamper evident bags and labelled them with his initials. Each item was shown to the jury.

Det Gda Lawlor was also present for Ms Murphy’s post mortem and he told Anne-Marie Lawlor that he received swabs and DNA samples from the pathologist and gave them to the garda exhibits officer.

The jury of three women and nine men is this afternoon watching CCTV harvested by gardaí from the Tullamore area on the day Ms Murphy died.

Det Gda David Harney told Anne-Marie Lawlor that the footage shows Puska’s movements on the day from 12.25pm to 2.05pm.

Det Gda Harney said Puska was first seen cycling near his home in Mucklagh, just outside Tullamore, before making his way into the town where he was seen at various locations.

Det Gda Harney said at one point, Puska could be seen travelling in the same direction as a woman on Church Road towards the Tullamore Retail Park.

The trial continues before the jury and Mr Justice Tony Hunt.