Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 24 July 2023 Dublin: 16°C
Google Maps File photo of Price's Lane.
Woman (30s) hospitalised following assault in Temple Bar
The woman was taken to St James’ Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
8.0k
0
33 minutes ago

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a woman was hospitalised following an assault in Temple Bar in Dublin City Centre this morning.

A woman in her 30s was assaulted on Price’s Lane in Temple Bar, near to O’Connell Bridge on the south side of the River Liffey.

She was taken to St James’ Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing. Price’s Lane is one of the areas of the city subject to frequent anti-social behaviour.

Crime in Dublin has come into sharp focus following the serious attack on an American tourist last week on Talbot Street. Stephen Termini, from Buffalo, New York, was left with serious injuries and remains in hospital following the attack.

A teenager has been charged in relation to the assault.

Earlier today, Lord Mayor Daithí De Róiste sought to assure people that Dublin is a safe city “in the main” but said that more gardaí are needed on the streets, especially since recruitment and retention are problems facing An Garda Siochána.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Cormac Fitzgerald
cormacfitzgerald@thejournal.ie
@cormfitz
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags