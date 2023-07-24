Woman (30s) hospitalised following assault in Temple Bar

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a woman was hospitalised following an assault in Temple Bar in Dublin City Centre this morning.

A woman in her 30s was assaulted on Price’s Lane in Temple Bar, near to O’Connell Bridge on the south side of the River Liffey.

Advertisement

She was taken to St James’ Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing. Price’s Lane is one of the areas of the city subject to frequent anti-social behaviour.

Crime in Dublin has come into sharp focus following the serious attack on an American tourist last week on Talbot Street. Stephen Termini, from Buffalo, New York, was left with serious injuries and remains in hospital following the attack.

A teenager has been charged in relation to the assault.

Earlier today, Lord Mayor Daithí De Róiste sought to assure people that Dublin is a safe city “in the main” but said that more gardaí are needed on the streets, especially since recruitment and retention are problems facing An Garda Siochána.