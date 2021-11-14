#Open journalism No news is bad news

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to assault outside Kerry hospital

Gardaí say a man in his 60s sustained serious injuries during an incident with hospital personnel.

By Eoghan Dalton Sunday 14 Nov 2021, 12:44 PM
GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for witnesses to come forward in connection with the alleged assault of a man outside a hospital Kerry last weekend. 

They say that the man, aged in his 60s, sustained a head injury in the course of an incident with “hospital personnel” outside the entrance to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee.

Following the incident, which took place at approximately 7pm on Sunday, November 7, the injured man was treated at the hospital, according to gardaí.

“He has since been transferred to Cork University Hospital where his condition is currently understood to be serious,” a Garda spokesman said. 

“Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity of the entrance to A&E at University Hospital Kerry between 5pm and 8pm to come forward.

“They are also appealing to anyone with camera footage (including dash cam) to make it available to them.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

