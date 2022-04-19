ASTI to ask for pay increases of up to 8% to 'compensate' for rising cost of living

THE ASTI TEACHERS’ union is to ask the Government for pay increases of between 6% and 8% to “compensate” for the rising cost of living, its General Secretary Kieran Christie said.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Christie said that the planned pay increases for teachers of 1% in October, on top of the “ineffectual” increases teachers have had over the last couple of years, “won’t cut it” and ASTI teachers needed “a substantial” increase to “put teaching back on an even keel”.

When asked whether industrial action could take place, Christie said “it’s too early to look at that” – but said the ASTI “certainly” wouldn’t be ruling it out.

The ASTI, a trade union of secondary-school teachers in Ireland, is holding its first in-person annual conference since the pandemic began. The union represents 18,000 secondary school teachers.

Ireland’s largest teachers’ union, the INTO, is also holding its first in-person teachers conference in two years. The INTO represents 50,000 members of primary school teachers in Ireland and primary and secondary school teachers in Northern Ireland.

Education Minister Norma Foley is to address both conferences today – the INTO conference in Killarney this morning, and the ASTI conference in Cork late this afternoon.

Reform of the Leaving Cert curriculum to include more continuous assessment, and how to best integrate the thousands of Ukrainian children who are arriving in Ireland are expected to be discussed, as well as the public-sector pay deal.

Christie praised the model where an independent teacher assesses students’ exams, and that the Department would be “tinkering with that at their peril”. He also said that Minister Foley hasn’t explained how continuous assessment would be less stressful for students, and called on her to explain that argument.

“We think it’s very important to protect the integrity and validity of what is highly regarded State certification process. We would point out that the Minister has brought forward a proposal based on a report by the NCCA who did not advise her to go down the route she has chosen.”

He said that the proposal would be considered this week.

Further Education Minister Simon Harris is to address Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI) delegates in Wexford this afternoon.