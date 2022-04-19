#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 19 April 2022
Advertisement

ASTI to ask for pay increases of up to 8% to 'compensate' for rising cost of living

The two main teachers’ unions will be holding in-person conferences for the first time in two years today.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 19 Apr 2022, 9:32 AM
1 hour ago 4,634 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5741766
File photo.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE ASTI TEACHERS’ union is to ask the Government for pay increases of between 6% and 8% to “compensate” for the rising cost of living, its General Secretary Kieran Christie said.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Christie said that the planned pay increases for teachers of 1% in October, on top of the “ineffectual” increases teachers have had over the last couple of years, “won’t cut it” and ASTI teachers needed “a substantial” increase to “put teaching back on an even keel”. 

When asked whether industrial action could take place, Christie said “it’s too early to look at that” – but said the ASTI “certainly” wouldn’t be ruling it out.

The ASTI, a trade union of secondary-school teachers in Ireland, is holding its first in-person annual conference since the pandemic began. The union represents 18,000 secondary school teachers.

Ireland’s largest teachers’ union, the INTO, is also holding its first in-person teachers conference in two years. The INTO represents 50,000 members of primary school teachers in Ireland and primary and secondary school teachers in Northern Ireland.

Education Minister Norma Foley is to address both conferences today – the INTO conference in Killarney this morning, and the ASTI conference in Cork late this afternoon. 

Reform of the Leaving Cert curriculum to include more continuous assessment, and how to best integrate the thousands of Ukrainian children who are arriving in Ireland are expected to be discussed, as well as the public-sector pay deal.

Christie praised the model where an independent teacher assesses students’ exams, and that the Department would be “tinkering with that at their peril”. He also said that Minister Foley hasn’t explained how continuous assessment would be less stressful for students, and called on her to explain that argument. 

 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“We think it’s very important to protect the integrity and validity of what is highly regarded State certification process. We would point out that the Minister has brought forward a proposal based on a report by the NCCA who did not advise her to go down the route she has chosen.”

 

He said that the proposal would be considered this week.

Further Education Minister Simon Harris is to address Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI) delegates in Wexford this afternoon.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie