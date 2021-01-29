#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Friday 29 January 2021
Advertisement

Green light for AstraZeneca vaccine could be given today

The expected approval comes as the EU are locked in a row with AstraZeneca who they said have breached an agreement on supply.

By Niall O'Connor Friday 29 Jan 2021, 8:58 AM
16 minutes ago 1,165 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5339034
Image: Shutterstock/Kunal Mahto
Image: Shutterstock/Kunal Mahto

EUROPEAN REGULATORS ARE expected to approve the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine today.

The European Union’s Amsterdam-based medical regulator is due to hold a press conference this afternoon after a meeting of experts. If given the green light it will be the third vaccine approved after the Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna doses.

In a statement, the European Medicines Agency said they would clear the way for the vaccine on Friday, “provided that the data submitted on the quality, safety and efficacy of the vaccine are sufficiently robust and complete.”

The approval would cover the 27 EU member states as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, which are part of the European Economic Area. 

There is still a possibility that the EMA may bar people over 65 from getting the AstraZeneca shot, following views expressed by Germany’s medicines regulator. AstraZeneca has defended its vaccine’s efficacy in that demographic.

A bitter row has broken out over the supply of the AstraZeneca doses between the EU and Britain, with the firm saying there is not enough to go around as production issues have slowed down promised deliveries.

A deal struck between the EU and the company has been described as an advanced purchase agreement which would supply 300 million doses delivered in phases. Disagreement centres around news that the supply would be 60% less than initially agreed.

Ursula von der Leyen had said in recent days that the contract included “binding orders” and said that the EU had agreed with AstraZeneca that nothing would stand in the way of the delivery.  

Related Reads

22.01.21 Dept of Health 'monitoring situation' after Astrazeneca says initial vaccine supplies will be lower than anticipated
14.01.21 AstraZeneca approval will allow vaccinations to ramp up to 100,000 per week in February, says Varadkar
12.01.21 Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine applies for EU approval

Pascal Soriot, the AstraZeneca Chief Executive contradicted Ms von der Leyen, and said that the agreement was such that it established a so-called “best effort” clause which did not commit the company to a locked in timetable for deliveries.  

Soriot said that the EU was late to confirm a supply contract with his company which caused a further delay in production issues at a vaccine factory in Belgium which was the proposed manufacturing hub for the EU doses.

It is understood that the EU may issue further clarification on their position including a redacted version of the contract later today.

Great hopes have been placed on the AstraZeneca shot, originally based on a weakened version of a chimpanzee virus, because of its low cost.

AstraZeneca’s vaccine also enjoys a logistical advantage over the Pfizer-BioNTech alternative, as it can be stored, transported and handled at normal refrigerated conditions of between 2-8 degrees Celsius for at least six months.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

That is a far cry from the -70C needed for Pfizer-BioNTech’s offering and could allow use of the existing refrigerated supply chain to cut costs.

Additional reporting by AFP

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
oconnorniall78@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie