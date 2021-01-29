Green light for AstraZeneca vaccine could be given today

EUROPEAN REGULATORS ARE expected to approve the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine today.

The European Union’s Amsterdam-based medical regulator is due to hold a press conference this afternoon after a meeting of experts. If given the green light it will be the third vaccine approved after the Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna doses.

In a statement, the European Medicines Agency said they would clear the way for the vaccine on Friday, “provided that the data submitted on the quality, safety and efficacy of the vaccine are sufficiently robust and complete.”

The approval would cover the 27 EU member states as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, which are part of the European Economic Area.

There is still a possibility that the EMA may bar people over 65 from getting the AstraZeneca shot, following views expressed by Germany’s medicines regulator. AstraZeneca has defended its vaccine’s efficacy in that demographic.

A bitter row has broken out over the supply of the AstraZeneca doses between the EU and Britain, with the firm saying there is not enough to go around as production issues have slowed down promised deliveries.

A deal struck between the EU and the company has been described as an advanced purchase agreement which would supply 300 million doses delivered in phases. Disagreement centres around news that the supply would be 60% less than initially agreed.

Ursula von der Leyen had said in recent days that the contract included “binding orders” and said that the EU had agreed with AstraZeneca that nothing would stand in the way of the delivery.

Pascal Soriot, the AstraZeneca Chief Executive contradicted Ms von der Leyen, and said that the agreement was such that it established a so-called “best effort” clause which did not commit the company to a locked in timetable for deliveries.

Soriot said that the EU was late to confirm a supply contract with his company which caused a further delay in production issues at a vaccine factory in Belgium which was the proposed manufacturing hub for the EU doses.

It is understood that the EU may issue further clarification on their position including a redacted version of the contract later today.

Great hopes have been placed on the AstraZeneca shot, originally based on a weakened version of a chimpanzee virus, because of its low cost.

AstraZeneca’s vaccine also enjoys a logistical advantage over the Pfizer-BioNTech alternative, as it can be stored, transported and handled at normal refrigerated conditions of between 2-8 degrees Celsius for at least six months.

That is a far cry from the -70C needed for Pfizer-BioNTech’s offering and could allow use of the existing refrigerated supply chain to cut costs.

Additional reporting by AFP