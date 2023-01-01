At least nine die in Uganda New Year stampede, say local police

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
AT LEAST NINE people died in a shopping mall crush as revellers rang in the New Year in Uganda’s capital on Sunday, police said.
After fireworks outside the Freedom City mall in Kampala, “a stampede ensued, resulting in the instant deaths of five people and injuries to several others,” police spokesman Luke Owoyesigyire said.
“Emergency responders arrived on the scene and transported the injured individuals to the hospital, where nine were confirmed dead.”
Owoyesigyire said “juveniles” were among the victims, without providing further details on their ages.
He said “rash” acts and “negligence” had led to the tragedy.
The celebrations to welcome in 2023 were the first in the east African country in three years, after restrictions linked to the Covid-19 pandemic and security issues.
