Man (60s) dies following collision between truck and car in Wicklow

A MAN IN his 60s has died following a collision involving a truck and a car in Athgarvan, Co Wicklow.

The fatal collision happened on the N81 at around 11:15am this morning.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was brought to the mortuary at Naas General Hospital for postmortem examination. The coroner has been notified.

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The driver of the truck, also a man aged in his 60s, was brought to Tallaght University Hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life-threatening at this time.

The road has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

A spokesperson said: “Any road users who were travelling in the area of the N81, Athgarvan, Co Wicklow between 10.45am and 11.45am on Monday 19 October 2026, and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make it available to Gardaí.”

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Baltinglass Garda Station on 059 648 2610, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”