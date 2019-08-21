Gardaí seize over €400,000 in cash during investigations into ATM robbery

Bundles of cash displayed by gardaí. Source: Twitter/GardaTraffic

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING AN attempted ATM robbery in Cavan last week have recovered over €400,000 in cash and have arrested three more men.

The incident in Virginia on 14 August saw a digger used as part of the attempted robbery and a 28-year-old man arrested.

It is understood that gardaí are investigating a cross-border gang as part of investigations into a spate of ATM thefts over the past year.

Further searches were carried out in Co Meath yesterday evening and gardaí have said that over €400,000 in cash has been recovered.

Two men arrested are being held in Kells Garda Station under suspicion of organised crime offences. Both of the men are in their 30s and one has an address in Northern Ireland.

Three men are currently detained by gardaí Source: Twitter/GardaTraffic

A third man was also arrested and is being held in Kells Garda Station under suspicion of money laundering offences.

A total of six men have been arrested to date as part of investigations.