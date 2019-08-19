This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cross-border gang questioned by gardaí about ATM thefts

The gang is suspected of being involved in the attempted raid on an ATM in Virginia, Co Cavan last week.

By Elaine Keogh Monday 19 Aug 2019, 7:58 PM
Image: Shutterstock.com
Image: Shutterstock.com

GARDAÍ BELIEVE THAT a gang based on both sides of the border are behind a series of ATM thefts over the last year.

The gang is also suspected of being involved in the attempted raid on an ATM in Virginia, Co Cavan last week.

The attempted theft was thwarted by gardaí who were waiting nearby. 

Three men were arrested after the Virginia incident and they are understood to be members of an extended family.

All three were questioned about the series of ATM thefts that have taken place including Castleblayney, Kingscourt and the two in Kells, County Meath.

The gang is believed to be working on a cross-border basis.

Two of the men – aged 61 and 28 – have been released without charge and gardaí are preparing files on them which will be sent to the DPP to decide whether to charge them.

The third man, who is 25 and was arrested in a hotel in Virginia the day after the attempted raid, was taken to hospital after his arrest and remains there.

It is expected that he will be returned to Garda custody when he is discharged.

