Gardaí at scene of attempted ATM theft in Louth in the early hours this morning

GARDAÍ IN LOUTH are currently at the scene following an attempted ATM robbery this morning.

The alarm was raised to the incident on Main Street in Dunleer at 3.30am.

Officers from Drogheda are attending the scene.

The scene is currently preserved, and investigations are ongoing, a garda spokesperson told TheJournal.ie.

This is the first such incident of an attempted ATM theft in recent months, after a spate of thefts in the previous 18 months.

Gardaí investigating a separate ATM robbery in Cavan in August recovered over €400,000 as part of its probe.