Saturday 4 May, 2019
West Dublin feud: House gutted by fire after being attacked with rocks, hammers and petrol

The attack happened this morning at about 11.20am when two men were inside.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 4 May 2019, 7:18 PM
14 minutes ago 1,774 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4620253
Gardaí say four men are belived to have escaped on foot across this field.
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

A HOUSE WAS set on fire in Corduff this morning in an attack that’s being linked to an ongoing feud in west Dublin. 

The incident happened on Westway View at about 11.20am when four men used rocks and hammers to target the sitting room windows of the house. 

Hatchets are also believed to have been used on the front door before a bucket of petrol was poured in the window and set alight. 

Two men were upstairs at the time of the incident but managed to escape the house uninjured. One of the men is understood to have gone back inside to assist the other man’s escape. 

Gardaí have said that the four men are believed to have fled the scene on foot and left Westway View towards the green area which leads to Sheephill Avenue.

All four men were wearing dark clothing with hooded jumpers and tracksuit bottoms.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything unusual in the area between 11.15am and 11.45am this morning to contact them.

The attack on the house is being be linked to an escalating west Dublin gang feud that this week saw a takeaway driver caught up in a shooting incident Thursday.

In recent weeks, the homes and property of innocent brothers, sisters, uncles and cousins of gangland figures have been targeted by vandals.

- With reporting by Michelle Hennessy

Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

