Gardaí issue appeal for missing person Auder Lugman Ali

Gardaí are appealing for information from the public about the whereabouts of Auder Lugman Ali, 17, who has been missing from Kill, Co Kildare, since the morning of Monday 28 August.

Auder is described as being six foot one inch, with a broad build.

He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jumper and jeans.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Advertisement