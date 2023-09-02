Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 2 September 2023 Dublin: 20°C
Auder Lugman Ali
# Missing Person
Gardaí issue appeal for missing person Auder Lugman Ali
Auder has been missing from Kill, Co Kildare since Monday 28 August.
4.0k
0
1 hour ago

Gardaí are appealing for information from the public about the whereabouts of Auder Lugman Ali, 17, who has been missing from Kill, Co Kildare, since the morning of Monday 28 August.

Auder is described as being six foot one inch, with a broad build.

He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jumper and jeans.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Steven Fox
steven.fox@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags