This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 15 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Australian police link bones to missing French backpacker

Erwan Ferrieux and Hugo Palmer were last seen at Shelly Beach in February.

By AFP Monday 15 Jul 2019, 7:59 AM
53 minutes ago 6,928 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4724881
Hugo Palmer (left) and Erwan Ferrieux (right) went missing in February.
Image: Mid North Coast Police District/NSWPolice/Facebook
Hugo Palmer (left) and Erwan Ferrieux (right) went missing in February.
Hugo Palmer (left) and Erwan Ferrieux (right) went missing in February.
Image: Mid North Coast Police District/NSWPolice/Facebook

HUMAN BONES FOUND on the Australian coast last month are believed to be those of a French backpacker who went missing near a surf beach in February, police have said.

Erwan Ferrieux, 21, and 20-year-old Hugo Palmer from England were last seen at picturesque Shelly Beach, some 400 kilometres north of Sydney.

Police said three bones were found by fishermen in nearby waters in mid-June, close to where their rental car had been abandoned four months earlier.

Forensic testing revealed the bones belonged to the same person.

“The DNA comparison of the three bones that were located in early June have confirmed that they did come from [a single] male person,” Detective Superintendent Paul Fehon told reporters.

“We believe from the DNA comparisons that [they belong] to Erwan Ferrieux.”

Another small bone was found in the same area on Sunday.

However, police said it was too early to say whether it belonged to either of the missing men.

Further forensic examinations are due to be carried out on all of the remains.

Police called off their search for the two men five days after they went missing on 17 February.

At a vigil held for the men in February, French Consul General Nicolas Crozier told national broadcaster ABC that Ferrieux’s family was in shock.

“They are very proud of their son,” he said.

The two friends had been travelling in Australia since November, the ABC reported.

- © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie