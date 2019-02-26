This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Tuesday 26 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Australian Cardinal George Pell found guilty of sexually assaulting two choirboys

He has now become the most senior Catholic cleric ever convicted of child sex crimes.

By AFP Tuesday 26 Feb 2019, 7:08 AM
58 minutes ago 2,741 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4513185
Catholic Cardinal George Pell
Image: AAP Image/David Crosling via PA Images
Catholic Cardinal George Pell
Catholic Cardinal George Pell
Image: AAP Image/David Crosling via PA Images

AUSTRALIAN CARDINAL GEORGE Pell, one of Pope Francis’ closest advisors, has been found guilty of sexually assaulting two choirboys, becoming the most senior Catholic cleric ever convicted of child sex crimes.

An Australian jury unanimously found Pell guilty in December on one count of sexual abuse and four counts of indecent assault against two boys at Saint Patrick’s Cathedral in Melbourne in the 1990s.

Pell, now aged 77, was accused of cornering the boys – then aged 12 and 13 – in the cathedral’s sacristy following Sunday mass and forcing them to perform a sex act on him.

The cleric, who has remained free on bail, denied all the charges and an initial trial ended with a hung jury in September, but he was convicted on retrial on 11 December.

A wide-ranging suppression order from the presiding judge had prevented the media from reporting even the existence of court proceedings and the ensuing trials since May.

The order was lifted during a court hearing yesterday when prosecutors decided against proceeding with a second trial for separate allegations against Pell dating from the 1970s. 

There was no immediate reaction from the Vatican but Pell maintained his innocence.

“Cardinal George Pell has always maintained his innocence and continues to do so,” said a statement issued by his lawyers, who added that they had lodged an appeal against the conviction.

The statement noted that numerous allegations and other charges against Pell had already been withdrawn or discharged.

‘Rot in hell’

Of the two choirboys that Pell was found to have assaulted, one died in 2014 of a drug overdose that his family blamed on the trauma he suffered. 

The second victim said in a statement issued by his lawyer yesterday that the ongoing legal process was stressful and “not over yet”.

“Like many survivors I have experienced shame, loneliness, depression and struggle,” said the man, who has not been publicly identified.

At some point we realise that we trusted someone we should have feared and we fear those genuine relationships that we should trust.

A pre-sentencing hearing is scheduled for tomorrow, when Pell is expected to be remanded in custody. He faces a maximum 25 years in prison if his appeal is rejected, prosecutors have said.

His conviction is another hammer blow to the Church, which has struggled to convince the world it is serious about tackling widespread child abuse and paedophilia.

Pell was appointed by Pope Francis to manage the Vatican finances in 2014 and was one of the pontiff’s closest advisors as a member of the so-called C9 council until being dropped from that body the day after his 11 December conviction.

News of his conviction will be a serious setback as the pope pursues a campaign to show the church’s determination to fight sex abuse.

Just two days earlier, Pope Francis closed an historic Vatican summit on sexual abuse by priests by likening the abuse to “human sacrifice”.

“We are dealing with abominable crimes that must be erased from the face of the earth,” Francis said in closing remarks to the summit, vowing to deal with every case of abuse “with the utmost seriousness”.

But critics say the institution is still moving too slowly in dealing with a problem that is global in scale and, at a minimum, spans decades.

© – AFP 2019

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Family of Clodagh Hawe still searching for answers for why Alan murdered his wife and sons
    73,799  36
    2
    		Head of 800-year-old mummy stolen from crypt of St Michan's Church in Dublin
    73,179  56
    3
    		Labour WILL back second Brexit referendum in effort to stop no-deal
    52,163  88
    Fora
    1
    		Social media firm Reddit is opening its first office outside of the US in Dublin
    5,491  0
    2
    		Welcome to the 'experience economy': Why restaurants are moving into shopping centres
    575  0
    3
    		Poll: Do you think Brexit will happen at the end of March?
    248  0
    The42
    1
    		TV Wrap: Terry's self-interest on show as Sky get analysis of Sarri/Kepa controversy wrong
    67,309  51
    2
    		Ireland leave Rome 'relieved' but underperformance causes concern
    29,006  66
    3
    		Wallaby Fardy turns down offer from Japan to re-sign with Leinster
    22,775  40
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Mel B questioned whether Lady Gaga 'broke girl code' with Bradley Cooper at the Oscars... it's The Dredge
    30,909  0
    2
    		A man who didn't get a job due to 'discrimination' inadvertently demonstrated what white privilege looks like
    8,155  4
    3
    		Selma Blair is just as obsessed with her red carpet cane as everyone else
    7,242  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Woman who made landlords’ lives 'utter misery' has five-year sentence reduced
    Woman who made landlords’ lives 'utter misery' has five-year sentence reduced
    Gardaí found evidence of blood stains at home of DJ Bobby Ryan's girlfriend, court hears
    Retired surgeon Michael Shine sentenced to four years in jail for sexual abuse of patients
    DUBLIN
    'It's been awful for the family': Gardaí release CCTV footage of Jón Jónsson's last seen movements
    'It's been awful for the family': Gardaí release CCTV footage of Jón Jónsson's last seen movements
    Motorcyclist killed in crash near Dublin's Port Tunnel
    This busy Spar on Dublin's O'Connell St sold the winning €10.2m Lotto ticket
    ITALY
    'The players were a bit broken by the fallout from the England game'
    'The players were a bit broken by the fallout from the England game'
    French flair or big air: Choose your favourite try of the Six Nations weekend
    Ireland leave Rome 'relieved' but underperformance causes concern
    IRELAND
    Beirne puts hand up as Ireland look to reinforcements for France clash
    Beirne puts hand up as Ireland look to reinforcements for France clash
    'We live in a sensationalist world' - Conor O'Shea says Italy are climbing
    Beirne hoping Schmidt gets to watch back his man-of-the-match display against Ospreys

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie