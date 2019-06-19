This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Australian police officer breaks off from press conference to rugby tackle man to the ground

The man was later charged with unlawful stalking.

By AFP Wednesday 19 Jun 2019, 2:53 PM
A POLICE PRESS conference in Australia took an arresting turn when the speaker – a senior detective – suddenly chased after a suspect and tackled him to the ground.

Detective Sergeant Daren Edwards was addressing the press on the lawn of a police station on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast when he heard the ruckus of a man being chased by an angry father.

“He’s been inappropriate to my daughter,” the father shouted as Edwards, a former rugby league player, made a beeline for the suspect and felled him with a well-timed tackle.

“I dropped the shoulder and tackled him,” Edwards later explained to local media, nursing a slight cut to his head.

The suspect, who identified himself as Laszlo, was eventually restrained and handcuffed by several officers while crying out for help.

“I did nothing… I said nothing to her! I just came out from the court,” he said as local news crews looked on.

A 39-year-old was later charged with unlawful stalking. 

The 19-year-old woman told 9News:

He just asked me if I was single, saying that I was beautiful, and he was going to buy me stuff. I just told him to go away and I wasn’t interested.

The man had earlier interrupted the same press conference to complain about the police, prompting Edwards to issue a prophetic rebuttal: “You’ll get your day in court.”

© – AFP 2019

AFP

