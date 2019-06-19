Australian police officer breaks off from press conference to rugby tackle man to the ground

A POLICE PRESS conference in Australia took an arresting turn when the speaker – a senior detective – suddenly chased after a suspect and tackled him to the ground.

Detective Sergeant Daren Edwards was addressing the press on the lawn of a police station on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast when he heard the ruckus of a man being chased by an angry father.

“He’s been inappropriate to my daughter,” the father shouted as Edwards, a former rugby league player, made a beeline for the suspect and felled him with a well-timed tackle.

“I dropped the shoulder and tackled him,” Edwards later explained to local media, nursing a slight cut to his head.

A Sunshine Coast police boss has spectacularly interrupted a press conference to put a crunching tackle on a man who had allegedly made unwelcome comments to a young woman nearby. @ParisMartin_9 #9News pic.twitter.com/GDrs8HScxO — Nine News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) June 19, 2019 Source: Nine News Queensland /Twitter

The suspect, who identified himself as Laszlo, was eventually restrained and handcuffed by several officers while crying out for help.

“I did nothing… I said nothing to her! I just came out from the court,” he said as local news crews looked on.

A 39-year-old was later charged with unlawful stalking.

The 19-year-old woman told 9News:

He just asked me if I was single, saying that I was beautiful, and he was going to buy me stuff. I just told him to go away and I wasn’t interested.

The man had earlier interrupted the same press conference to complain about the police, prompting Edwards to issue a prophetic rebuttal: “You’ll get your day in court.”

