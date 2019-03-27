Baby whose mother was found dead at Cork maternity hospital has also died

THE BABY WHOSE mother was found dead at Cork University Maternity Hospital has also died.

An investigation was launched at the hospital after the mother of a newborn baby boy was found dead on the floor of her room on Monday with her infant underneath her.

The cause of death of the mother, who was in her 30s, has not yet been confirmed.

A spokesperson for the South-South West Hospital Group this morning confirmed that the baby boy died yesterday evening.

“The mother of the four-day-old infant died at the hospital on Monday morning.

“As with all unexplained deaths a full medical investigation was immediately initiated. This investigation is currently under way at CUMH,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

They stated that the hospital wished to “express its deepest sympathy with the family of the mother and her baby”, adding:

The priority now for the hospital is the wellbeing of their family.

Staff at the hospital checked on the mother and baby on Monday morning and they both appeared to be doing well. When staff were doing their rounds an hour later they found the mother lying on the floor with her child.

One of the possibilities being put forward is that the woman fell out of bed while she was breastfeeding the infant. Staff are said to be shocked and saddened at the deaths.

CUMH opened in 2007 and is an amalgamation of maternity services from Erinville, St Finbarr’s and the Bon Secours Hospital. It is the largest tertiary referral centre in the south of Ireland.

With reporting by Olivia Kelleher