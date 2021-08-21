Infant and parents among four dead in Galway motorway crash

GARDAÍ BELIEVE AN infant child and its parents were among the four people who died in a road crash on the M6 motorway near Ballinasloe in Co Galway on Thursday evening.

The driver of another car, who is believed to be male, was also killed in the collision.

The crash took place at approximately 7.40pm on Thursday on the M6 at Poolboy, Ballinasloe.

The driver of a third car also crashed as a result of the incident and the female driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The four people were pronounced dead at the scene and their bodies were removed to Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, for post mortem examinations.

It is understood that the process of identifying the victims of the crash is complicated due to the extent of the injuries they sustained.

The Garda investigation is focusing on reports that one of the cars was travelling in the wrong direction along the motorway.

Officers are hopeful that relatives of the male driver may be able to shed light on the incident.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses or any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the M6 at Poolboy, Ballinasloe, between 7:20pm and 7:50pm on Thursday, to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090 9631890, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.