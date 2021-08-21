#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Saturday 21 August 2021
Advertisement

Infant and parents among four dead in Galway motorway crash

The investigation is focusing on reports that one of the cars was travelling in the wrong direction along the motorway.

By Céimin Burke Saturday 21 Aug 2021, 8:45 AM
16 minutes ago 5,006 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5528387
File photo.
Image: RollingNews.ie
File photo.
File photo.
Image: RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ BELIEVE AN infant child and its parents were among the four people who died in a road crash on the M6 motorway near Ballinasloe in Co Galway on Thursday evening.

The driver of another car, who is believed to be male, was also killed in the collision. 

The crash took place at approximately 7.40pm on Thursday on the M6 at Poolboy, Ballinasloe.

The driver of a third car also crashed as a result of the incident and the female driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The four people were pronounced dead at the scene and their bodies were removed to Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, for post mortem examinations.

It is understood that the process of identifying the victims of the crash is complicated due to the extent of the injuries they sustained.

The Garda investigation is focusing on reports that one of the cars was travelling in the wrong direction along the motorway. 

Officers are hopeful that relatives of the male driver may be able to shed light on the incident.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses or any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the M6 at Poolboy, Ballinasloe, between 7:20pm and 7:50pm on Thursday, to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090 9631890, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie