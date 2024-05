BAMBIE THUG HAS been receiving rave reviews from fans after their successful semi-final appearance at the Eurovision Song Contest last night.

The Cork artist performed their song Doomsday Blue in Malmö, Sweden last night and became the first Irish act since 2018 to make it to the grand final, which will be held on Saturday.

While Ireland has struggled in the Eurovision in recent years, some believe this could be the year we move clear of Sweden for the country with the most wins – both are currently tied with seven.

Taoiseach Simon Harris was among those to offer congratulations, and remarked that “it’s time to bring the Eurovision back to Ireland and Bambie is the act to do it”.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin also sent his best wishes prior to the semi-final, and said it was “great to see such a unique and talented performer fly the flag for Ireland and Cork”.

Bambie Thug also received a huge reception within the press room for their performance.

By far the biggest reception of the night so far - within the press room at least - for Bambie Thug pic.twitter.com/TTdMRV1Hui — Daragh Brophy (@DaraghBroph) May 7, 2024

The Journal’s Daragh Brophy, who was covering the event last night from the Eurovision Media Centre, said: “The unusual thing about the Eurovision media centre is that there’s quite a diverse array of people – there are accredited reporters from mainstream outlets from across Europe alongside ‘fan community’ members who cover the contest for fan sites, podcasts and blogs.

“It basically means that – unlike press centres for most events – you occasionally get people dancing on chairs and tables when their favourite song comes on.

Advertisement

“Last night, Bambie Thug’s performance was the first one to have people up on their feet and there were cheers from right across the room when they finished.

He added: “It’s probably a bit too early to get carried away with ourselves though – Croatia are still the favourites and had an even better reception inside the press centre.”

Meanwhile, fans online were said they were left “speechless” by Bambie Thug.

Their performance was described as “stellar” by one user on X, while another hailed Bambie as “magnificent” and urged them to “go and win it”.

Another user also noted that while Bambie Thug is “nothing like Johnny Logan” – who performed too last night – it was an “explosive performance” that showed “how to deliver a song”.

Bloody Hell.



This is nothing like Johnny Logan



The look is Lene Lovich.



The song and performance is EXPLOSIVE.



Bravo Bambie Thug.



That’s how to deliver a song.#Eurovision #Eurovision2024 #ireland #bambiethug #EurovisionSongContest pic.twitter.com/sVpmHA9Bd1 — Andrew Jazzie (@AndrewJazzie) May 7, 2024

Elsewhere, punk and heavy metal magazine Kerrang! Called Bambie Thug’s semi-final show “graphic and gripping” in its review.

And while most people were enthused by their performance, not everyone was won over.

Right-wing GB News claimed in its headline that Bambe Thug “sparked fury” with a “satanic and sick routine”.

Tuning into Eurovision and looking for something to read? You’ll find a quick guide to this year’s contest here, and we published this comprehensive piece on the controversy around Israel’s inclusion at the weekend.

The Journal’s Daragh Brophy is in Malmö covering the contest and surrounding events – you can follow him here on Twitter/X