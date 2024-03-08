Bambie Thug releases official music video for Ireland’s Eurovision entry ‘Doomsday Blue’

BAMBIE THUG HAS released the official music video for their song ‘Doomsday Blue’ – Ireland’s entry to this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

In January, Cork native Bambie Thug won the Eurosong contest to represent Ireland at this year’s Eurovision, which will be held in Malmö, Sweden from 7-11 May.

The video depicts Bambie Thug making a “Note to Self” to place a hex on their ex-boyfriend and conjure up a “better new boyfriend”.

But the dream turns to a nightmare when Bambie finds themselves being chased through a forest by a 7-foot-tall hairy monster.

Bambie said the filming process was “mad” and said they were proud to work with “an amazing team filled with so many queer and non-binary people”.

Bambie also revealed that the original idea for the music video was “very dark” but was toned down after they won the Late Late Show Eurosong.

“There have been so many people reaching out about how their children love the song, so I wanted to make sure the video was something enjoyable and accessible for people of all ages,” they said.

“My sister and I eventually came up with this idea of making it a little more cutesy, spooky and comedic.

“There’s a lot of odes to pop culture moments in there from Mean Girls and Barbie to The Creation of Adam… obviously all made a bit goth.”

Bambie added that they are excited to share the video with everyone and can now “focus on bringing it to life on stage in Malmö”.

They will perform Doomsday Blue in the first half of the Eurovision semi-final on Tuesday, 7 May.

In total, 15 acts will perform in the first semi-final, with 16 set to perform in the second semi-final.

The top ten acts from each night will qualify for the contest, which will take place on Saturday, 11 May.

Bambie Thug is an independent artist who racked up over a million streams last year on music streaming platform Spotify.

Meanwhile, this year’s Eurovision Song Contest has been the subject of some controversy surrounding the inclusion of Israel and its song choice.

As of January, RTÉ received over 600 emails calling on it to boycott the song contest due to Israel’s involvement amid the conflict in Gaza that has killed over 30,000 people.

Russia was banned from the Eurovision Song Contest following its invasion of Ukraine, and Bambie has previously called for similar measures to be applied to Israel.

“It’s not down to the contestants though, it’s down to the Eurovision itself,” said Bambie when asked about the issue in January.

Israel then threatened to pull out of Eurovision after its song entry came under scrutiny.

Eden Golan and her song ‘October Rain’ were chosen to compete in the annual competition.

However, reports suggested that the song, which is mostly in English with some Hebrew words, references the victims of Hamas’s 7 October attack on southern Israel.

Eurovision rules ban political statements and the song has since been re-named ‘Hurricane’.

In a statement yesterday, the European Broadcasting Union, which organises the song contest, confirmed that the official submission from the Israeli broadcaster Kan had been deemed eligible to compete.

“The Contest’s Reference Group, its governing board, made the decision to accept the song ‘Hurricane’ for the upcoming competition after careful scrutiny of the lyrics,” a spokesperson for the union said.

“It was agreed that ‘Hurricane’ met the necessary criteria for participation in accordance with the rules of the competition.”