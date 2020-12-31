Taoiseach says government will consider extra bank holiday for 2021

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said the government will consider an extra Bank Holiday for 2021.

The idea of Ireland having an extra bank holiday to boost the tourism sector has been mooted for several months and was also raised in a recent report on how to boost tourism.

The Tourism Recovery Plan from the Tourism Recovery Taskforce said among its recommendations that an additional bank holiday in the off-peak season should be considered.

While there had been reports earlier in the year that an extra Bank Holiday could be on the cards for 2020, a senior government source indicated that this could be more likely next year when the effects of the pandemic may have eased.

When asked about whether another bank holiday is on the cards for Ireland, Martin told TheJournal.ie:

“I think that is one potential, yes, that we could do in terms of reflecting and acknowledging the work of many workers in different fields and in different sectors…

“We’ll consider it.”

Ireland lags quite a few days behind countries like Austria, Sweden and other European countries when it comes to public holidays.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris told TheJournal.ie earlier this year that an extra bank holiday would be a good idea, saying there would be “some benefit in having a day to recognise all that people have been through and sacrificed”.